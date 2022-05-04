हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash 2022? Here's the truth

Rumour mills are abuzz with rumours that Katrina Kaif was apparently not invited to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash, that was held last night.

Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Salman Khan&#039;s sister Arpita Khan&#039;s Eid bash 2022? Here&#039;s the truth
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with her husband Aayush Sharma hosted a star-studded Eid party on Tuesday. While the who's who of Bollywood made their presence felt, people noticed Khan's closed friend Katrina Kaif giving the event a miss. 

While rumour mills are abuzz with reports stating Katrina was not invited by Arpita Khan, here's what the truth is. Katrina flew off to Delhi to spend time with her husband Vicky Kaushal, who has been shooting in the national capital for his next, a report in BollywoodLife.com stated.

 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a close bond with each other. In fact, Salman and Katrina were allegedly together for a couple of years before they headed for a split. Despite their break-up, the duo continued to remain good friends and she often marking her presence on almost all social and family occasions of the superstar. 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all sett share the screen space once again in 'Tiger 3'.

Apart from 'Tiger 3', Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' where she will be seen pairing up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. Pictures of the actress recently went viral on the internet.

On the other hand, Salman has films like 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', cameos in 'Pathaan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Godfather' in his kitty. 

