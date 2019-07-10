close

Soni Razdan

Was pregnant with Alia during 'Gumrah' shoot but unaware: Soni Razdan

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, "Gumrah" starred late Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film "Gumrah" and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film.

"One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles...I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes," Soni tweeted .

She also reminisced working with Sridevi. 

"It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories," Soni added.

 

