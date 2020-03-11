हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi 2020

Watch: 20 years ago on Holi, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri danced like no one's watching in unseen video going viral

The 10-minute long video focusses primarily on Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri as they celebrate Holi with other Bollywood stars. SRK is thrown into a pool of coloured water and later, he asks Gauri to take a dip in it. 

Watch: 20 years ago on Holi, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri danced like no one&#039;s watching in unseen video going viral
Images Courtesy: Twitter/@SubhashGhai1

New Delhi: We cannot thank filmmaker Subhash Ghai enough for sharing an unseen throwback video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan from a Holi party in 2000. The 10-minute long video focusses primarily on the couple as they celebrate the festival of colours with other Bollywood stars. SRK is thrown into a pool of coloured water and later, he asks Gauri to take a dip in it. We also see actor Chunky Panday enjoying with them.

The video then pans towards the much-in-love couple's dance. SRK and Gauri dance to the beats of the dhol like no one's watching and make the spotlight follow them. Their faces are smeared with colours and look totally unrecognisable. 

"Nostalgia. SRK, Gauri and friends at Subhash Ghai's Holi party in Meghna Cottage, Madh island, Mumbai in 2000," the filmmaker wrote while sharing the video. 

Take a look:

Isn't it a treat to watch SRK and Gauri dance like this? Surely, the video must have made their fans' day.

This year on Holi, SRK wished everyone by sharing a picture of himself and wrote, ''To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.''

SRK and Gauri married in 1991. They are parents to three children - sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.

Tags:
Holi 2020Shah Rukh KhanGaurisrk gauri danceSRK Gauri
Next
Story

Holi 2020: Shahid Kapoor gets a special gift from wife Mira Rajput, see pic

Must Watch

PT10M1S

After Scindia these young leaders are upset with Congress