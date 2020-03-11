Watch: 20 years ago on Holi, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri danced like no one's watching in unseen video going viral

New Delhi: We cannot thank filmmaker Subhash Ghai enough for sharing an unseen throwback video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan from a Holi party in 2000. The 10-minute long video focusses primarily on the couple as they celebrate the festival of colours with other Bollywood stars. SRK is thrown into a pool of coloured water and later, he asks Gauri to take a dip in it. We also see actor Chunky Panday enjoying with them.

The video then pans towards the much-in-love couple's dance. SRK and Gauri dance to the beats of the dhol like no one's watching and make the spotlight follow them. Their faces are smeared with colours and look totally unrecognisable.

"Nostalgia. SRK, Gauri and friends at Subhash Ghai's Holi party in Meghna Cottage, Madh island, Mumbai in 2000," the filmmaker wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look:

NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

Isn't it a treat to watch SRK and Gauri dance like this? Surely, the video must have made their fans' day.

This year on Holi, SRK wished everyone by sharing a picture of himself and wrote, ''To everybody, here's looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.''

And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

SRK and Gauri married in 1991. They are parents to three children - sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.