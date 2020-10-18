Watch: A glimpse from Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's pre-wedding festivities

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is extremely happy as her younger brother, Aksht, is getting married in November.

 

On Sunday, the "Queen" actress took to Twitter to share a glimpse from the pre-wedding rituals.

 

Kangana is seen applying haldi to her brother. She also mentioned that the particular "Badhaai" ritual is performed at the house of maternal grandparents who are the first people to get the wedding invitation.

 

She shared that Aksht's wedding will be held in November.

 

"Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents," she tweeted.

For the occasion, Kangana chose to wear a green coloured saree and golden jewellery.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, Kangana claimed that a fresh FIR was filed against her by the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. She reacted saying the state government seems to be obsessing over her.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account to share photographs of her Navaratri look this year while taking a sarcastic jibe at the state government.

"Who all are fasting on Navaratris? Pictures clicked from today`s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don`t miss me so much I will be there soon," she captioned.

 
