New Delhi: Winning everyone's hearts, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad put on a beautiful singing show at the sangeet ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. As Aamir Khan's daughter is all set to commence her life with fitness trainer Nupur, it couldn't have been more beautiful than friends and family coming together.

The couple is all set to get married in a traditional Marathi wedding at Taj Aravali Resort, Udaipur on January 10, 2024. In an intimate affair, the couple had a legal ceremony on January 3, 2024. Kicking off another round of celebrations, a special video is surfacing on the internet where father Aamir Khan can be seen singing along with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Sitting peacefully on the stage, the trio could be heard singing the 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka'. especially dedicated to Ira. Take a look at this heartwarming video:

Kicking off the festivities, actor Aamir Khan arrived in Udaipur on Friday for the grand wedding functions of his daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony in Mumbai. The father-son duo was seen posing in front of the paps stationed outside the airport.

Grabbing eyeballs, Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue. After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple are seen sharing a meal.