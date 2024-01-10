trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708040
NewsLifestylePeople
IRA KHAN UDAIPUR WEDDING

WATCH: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Heartwarming Song at Sangeet For Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Is Winning Hearts

The couple is all set to get married in a traditional Marathi wedding at Taj Aravali Resort, Udaipur on January 10, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 08:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Heartwarming Song at Sangeet For Newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Is Winning Hearts Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Winning everyone's hearts, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad put on a beautiful singing show at the sangeet ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. As Aamir Khan's daughter is all set to commence her life with fitness trainer Nupur, it couldn't have been more beautiful than friends and family coming together. 

The couple is all set to get married in a traditional Marathi wedding at Taj Aravali Resort, Udaipur on January 10, 2024. In an intimate affair, the couple had a legal ceremony on January 3, 2024. Kicking off another round of celebrations, a special video is surfacing on the internet where father Aamir Khan can be seen singing along with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

Sitting peacefully on the stage, the trio could be heard singing the 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka'. especially dedicated to Ira. Take a look at this heartwarming video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Kicking off the festivities, actor Aamir Khan arrived in Udaipur on Friday for the grand wedding functions of his daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony in Mumbai. The father-son duo was seen posing in front of the paps stationed outside the airport.

Grabbing eyeballs, Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue. After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple are seen sharing a meal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship