हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Watch Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan get candid on 'Badla Unplugged' teaser

Earlier in the day, SRK shared the new poster of 'Badla' on social media.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan get candid on &#039;Badla Unplugged&#039; teaser

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Badla', which has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The maverick filmmaker has many thrillers to his credit and handles the genre with utmost perfection.

'Badla' brings back Taapsee Pannu and Big B together on-screen after the hugely successful 'Pink'. The movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote this venture on all possible platforms.

SRK shared a teaser of 'Badla Unplugged' where both the legends can be seen sitting across in a chat show format and talk about themselves. The funny conversation and magical camaraderie is not to be missed.

WATCH:

Earlier in the day, SRK shared the new poster of 'Badla' on social media.

It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Big B and Taapsee's last film together 'Pink' was widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanShah Rukh KhanBadlabadla unpluggedTaapsee Pannu
Next
Story

Mira Rajput shares adorable selfie with hubby Shahid Kapoor, wishes him happy birthday—See pic

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Deshhit: CCTV footage of bomber Adil Ahmed Dar's car

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close