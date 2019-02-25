Watch Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan get candid on 'Badla Unplugged' teaser

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Badla', which has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The maverick filmmaker has many thrillers to his credit and handles the genre with utmost perfection.

'Badla' brings back Taapsee Pannu and Big B together on-screen after the hugely successful 'Pink'. The movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote this venture on all possible platforms.

SRK shared a teaser of 'Badla Unplugged' where both the legends can be seen sitting across in a chat show format and talk about themselves. The funny conversation and magical camaraderie is not to be missed.

Rishtein mein to ye sabke baap lagte hai aur naam bhi hai Shahenshah @SrBachchan. But ye chicken wali baat abhi tak dimag mein settle nahi hui #BadlaUnplugged coming soon https://t.co/CZM0fz6W6B@taapsee @sujoy_g @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2019

WATCH:

Earlier in the day, SRK shared the new poster of 'Badla' on social media.

It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Big B and Taapsee's last film together 'Pink' was widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike.