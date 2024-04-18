Watch: Arhaan Khan And Malaika Arora Dish Out Relationship Revelations On His Podcast

Malaika Arora Makes Special Guest Appearance on Arhaan's Vodcast "Dumb Biryani". On the latter’s vodcast, They were engaged in an intriguing game of 'Truth or Spice,' where they had to pose uncomfortable questions to each other. The options were to answer honestly or to take a bite of 'green chili' or a shot of 'Mirchi ka Salan'.

Malaika Arora and Son Arhaan Khan Delve into Marriage and Relationships in Candid Conversation for His Vodcast. Controversy Erupts as Malaika Questions Arhaan About Virginity and Compares His Mannerisms to Ex-Husband Arbaaz in the Latest Episode.

Malaika asked Arhaan What is your body count?”, “Do you even know what that means?” He counter-questioned his mother. “Give me an honest answer… Just bloody give me an answer… I need a number,” Malaika responded. Arhaan chose to not answer by taking a shot of ‘Mirchi ka Salan’.

Later Arhaan asked Malaika about her marriage plan “The nation wants to know when are you getting married mother?” Arhaan asks Malaika, before adding, “I want an exact date, a venue, a destination, and to whom.”

“I’m better off eating a mirchi. I can’t answer that. I don’t know to have an answer to it. I think I’m living my best life now.” she replied.

In Addition to the conversation, Arhaan inquired about the traits he inherited from his father which she likes and dislikes. “Your mannerisms are just like him. Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and just person in the sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him which is my least favourite thing. You can’t decide the color of your shirt or what food you want to eat.”She added.

Moreover, Arhaan expressed his opinion on his mother's need to prioritize herself over work, advising her to take more time for herself. Malaika promptly agreed with Arhaan.

