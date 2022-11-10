Watch: Comedian Vir Das releases video after his show gets cancelled, says 'I have no interest in media spectacles or...'

New Delhi: The comedian Vir Das has often been the person who has gotten into trouble and caused controversy because of his views. Recently, one of the shows of the stand-up artist got cancelled in Bengaluru after some Hindu right-wing outfits protested against it. Now, the actor-comedian has released a video, which he shared on his Twitter page shortly after the cancellation was announced.

While sharing the video he wrote a short note that read "I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience".

Here is the video shared by the stand up comic:

I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9 November 10, 2022

The clip starts with the actor-comic saying, "So basically what happens is, a lot of times when a comedy show gets, you know, shutdown or... It's because people make assumption about what happens at the show. And nobody ever checks with the audience what happened at the show."

Vir then proceeds to have a question answer round with the audience, with him asking questions such as, "Did we target any specific religion here tonight," he asks in the video. 'No', says the audience in unison.

Mohan Gowda of Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, while welcoming the decision of cancellation, had earlier said in a statement (as reported in PTI), "We had lodged a complaint with the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of an agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been canceled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy should be boycotted,".

(With inputs from PTI)