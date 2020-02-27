हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Watch: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dances to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Haan Main Galat' with security guard at Women's T20 World Cup

Kartik Aaryan shared the video on his timeline and wrote, "My favourite cricketer aces 'Haan Main Galat'. Bring the cup home, Jemi and by popular demand also bring security ji to Bollywood."

Watch: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dances to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Haan Main Galat&#039; with security guard at Women&#039;s T20 World Cup
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@icc

Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Thursday, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a dance move with an off-duty security guard, a glimpse of which was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media pages. Jemimah and the security guard danced to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Haan Main Galat' song from their film 'Love Aaj Kal'. Their moves are on point and in sync with the beats. 

"Yes, Jemimah Rodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the T20 World Cup," is how the ICC captioned the post.

Later, an amused Kartik too shared the video on his timeline and wrote, "My favourite cricketer aces 'Haan Main Galat'. Bring the cup home, Jemi and by popular demand also bring security ji to Bollywood."

Watch Jemimah's dance here:

India thrashed New Zealand by three runs in the crucial group A match of ICC Women's World Cup 2020 at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne. With this win, India also became the first team to confirm a berth in the semi-finals. 

'Love Aaj Kal' released on Valentine's Day (February 14). It tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. Actress Arushi Sharma also stars in a pivotal role in the film. 'Love Aaj Kal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first installment in 2009, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. 

Tags:
ICC Women's T20 World CupJemimah RodriguesKartik AaryanHaan Main Galat
Next
Story

This week in Smriti Irani's Throwback Thursday post, Tulsi and Parvati smile with Karan Johar

Must Watch

PT4M52S

Why were petrol bombs kept in Tahir Hussain's house