Watch: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues dances to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Haan Main Galat' with security guard at Women's T20 World Cup

Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Thursday, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off a dance move with an off-duty security guard, a glimpse of which was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media pages. Jemimah and the security guard danced to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Haan Main Galat' song from their film 'Love Aaj Kal'. Their moves are on point and in sync with the beats.

"Yes, Jemimah Rodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the T20 World Cup," is how the ICC captioned the post.

Later, an amused Kartik too shared the video on his timeline and wrote, "My favourite cricketer aces 'Haan Main Galat'. Bring the cup home, Jemi and by popular demand also bring security ji to Bollywood."

Watch Jemimah's dance here:

India thrashed New Zealand by three runs in the crucial group A match of ICC Women's World Cup 2020 at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne. With this win, India also became the first team to confirm a berth in the semi-finals.

'Love Aaj Kal' released on Valentine's Day (February 14). It tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. Actress Arushi Sharma also stars in a pivotal role in the film. 'Love Aaj Kal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first installment in 2009, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.