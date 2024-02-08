WATCH: Deepika Padukone Gets CANDID, Reveals Her Hair Secrets - Know It All

New Delhi: It's widely-known feeling across the world that nothing beats the feeling of a good hair day. Deepika Padukone gets candid and shared her top-notch hair game. Sharing about her hair journey, Deepika Padukone said, "My relationship with my hair is a journey of self-expression and confidence. Well-styled, healthy hair defines a personal style statement. Therefore, hair styling should always include essential measures to protect them. I am often asked if I follow a strict regime with lots of products, and my response has always been – keep it simple."

If given 15 minutes to get ready, what would one prefer - Breakfast or hair? For Deepika, it’s both! While a fabulous outfit and flawless makeup can undoubtedly elevate one's appearance, she firmly believes that the right hairstyle holds the key to any look. She expressed, "I feel like you can wear the most amazing clothes and have the most amazing makeup, but if you don't get the hair right, it can literally make or break your look".

Open Hair all the way

Yes, beautiful open hair is the go-to hairstyle for Deepika Padukone as it works both for the day and the evening. Open hairstyles compliment when she is attending a meeting or running errands and can be effortlessly transformed when the evening calls for dressing up.

Hair up or hair down?

It was certainly a difficult choice and Deepika Padukone prefers both. She elaborates, “It really depends on the look, on how I'm feeling, on what I'm wearing, on the occasion.” And we can’t agree more.

When asked if she has only 10 minutes pre-event how would she style her hair, Deepika shared, “I like to start with a heat protectant, choose a style that's simple yet elegant and works efficiently with a blow dryer. It's all about those finishing touches—whether it's a sleek ponytail or loose waves—that add that touch of glam.”