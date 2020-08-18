हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Watch: Disha Patani does squats with 80 kilos of weight, Tiger Shroff is impressed

In the first video, Disha Patani is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight and in the other, she takes the 80 kilos weight. 

Watch: Disha Patani does squats with 80 kilos of weight, Tiger Shroff is impressed

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who is a fitness enthusiast, has shared throwback videos where she is seen doing full-range squats with 80 kilos of weight. The video has impressed her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesh Shroff and the internet way too much. 

In the first video, Disha is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight and in the other, she takes the 80 kilos weight. 

"Throwback to the times when I was strong 75kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat Rajendra Dhole thanks for the motivation, sir," the actress wrote.

Tiger Shroff left a heart emoticon her post while his mother Ayesha wrote, "Amaaaaaaaazing Deeshu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha, who was last seen in 'Malang', has Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', 'KTina' and 'Malang 2' in her kitty. 

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', an action-drama, was supposed to release on Eid this year, but got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Disha Patani Tiger Shroff
