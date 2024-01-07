WATCH: Disha Patani Masters Flying Kicks, Sets Fitness Goals In Challenging Work-Out

The fact that Disha Patani is considered one of the fittest Bollywood stars is common knowledge by now. The actress consistently amazes the online community with her impressive fitness levels, showcasing her workouts through various videos on social media. In her most recent Instagram post, Disha demonstrated her agility by effortlessly executing intricate parkour moves. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Trying to get the basics clean… kick repeat," accompanied by a hiding face emoji.

While Disha received generous compliments from her Instagram followers in the comments section, an interesting pattern emerged – many comments alluded to her rumored ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. For instance, one fan asked, "Ye Tiger ne sikha ya??" Another fan inquired about a potential MMA fight between Disha and Tiger. Despite the Tiger-centric comments, some admirers praised Disha's strength and resilience, with one remarking, "@dishapatani, you are stronger than Goku."

Disha Patani frequently shares her fitness journey on Instagram, offering inspiration to those seeking to enhance their physical well-being. In a previous post, she shared a video of herself practicing parkour, expressing, "I always used to wish as a kid if I could do it one day, and finally, I made an attempt. Each day counts. Keep pushing."

In addition to her fitness pursuits, Disha recently enjoyed a vacation in Phuket alongside her Bollywood friend Mouni Roy. The duo captivated the internet with their perfect beach vacation pictures, causing a sensation online.

On work front, Disha Patani is set to appear in upcoming films, Yodha and Kalki 2898 AD.