Watch: Hilarious Banter Between Aparshakti Khurana And Rohit Sharma Goes Viral

New Delhi: Multi-talented actor Aparshakti Khurana knows how to entertain audience, and he's proven it all over again. The actor was seen getting indulged in a humorous verbal banter on stage with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, and their video has gone viral. The video also showcases fans and the audience enjoying this banter between them.

Aparshakti’s presence and his camaraderie with Rohit is a proof that sports and entertainment can unite people from all walks of life. The actor and Rohit Sharma were attending Sansad Khel Mahakumbh event, which took place in Bilaspur. Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is a platform where diverse talents come to celebrate sports.

On the work front, Aparshakti will be seen in varied projects this year. He will be reprising his most loved character Bittu in the sequel of his 2018 blockbuster ‘Stree’. He also has a documentary called ‘Finding Ram’ by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline, while his film ‘Berlin’, directed by Atul Saberwal, is creating waves across the international film festivals. In ‘Berlin’, he will be sharing the screen space with accomplished actors like Kabir Bedi, Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh.