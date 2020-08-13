Watch: Kangana Ranaut supports CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput, says we deserve to know the truth

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has called out the Mumbai Police for their investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that she supports CBI inquiry in the matter. Kangana's team released a video on social media today in which she is seen holding a placard that reads "Justice for Sushant #CBIfor SSR". She says, "We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth."

The tweet read, "Mumbai Police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushanthSinghRajput." Kangana's team also tagged Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and actress Ankita Lokhande in the post. Shweta and Ankita, who was Sushant's ex-girlfriend, have been actively supporting the CBI probe in his death case.

Earlier today, Shweta had shared a video supporting the CBI probe in Sushant's case.

"It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR," she said.

It's close to two months since Sushant's death. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Several theories - from nepotism to depression - have been raised in his death case. The Mumbai Police investigation has so far has ruled out any foul play, but his family, friends and fans are waiting for the CBI report.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide by his father KK Singh in an FIR in Patna. She is also under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in a money laundering case related to Sushant's death. She, along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik and her close associates have been grilled by the ED for several hours in the last few days.