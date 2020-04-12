Watch: Kartik Aaryan interacts with one of India’s first coronavirus survivors from Gujarat, wins the internet for his gesture

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been earning praises for his efforts to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus since its outbreak in India and on Saturday, he once again won the internet for his one-of-a-kind gesture. Kartik has started a series of his own titled 'Koki Poochega', in which he will interact with the COVID-19 survivors and warriors. The first guest of his show was Sumiti Singh, one of India’s first coronavirus survivors from Gujarat.

During the interaction, Sumiti revealed that she had returned to India after visiting the Northern Lights, but then the outbreak had barely begun in India. She was taking all the precautionary measures, was under self-isolation for 14 days and still, she got infected. Fews days later, she developed a fever and was tested positive for the virus. Sumiti went on to elaborate that she drove herself to the hospital as she didn’t want any member of her family to come in contact with her. She’s glad that none of her family members got infected. Days later, when she returned home after treatment, she was given a heroic welcome in the society.

Watch the entire session here:

The comments on Kartik’s post is filled with praises for the actor. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also left a comment which said, “Too good, Kokii ji, much needed.”

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread awareness for COVID-19. Recently, Kartik turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. He uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip, he shares the do's and don'ts during the pandemic.

Last month, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.