Watch: Malaika Arora Stopped By 3 Girls On Road, Netizens Call It 'Harassment'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is one of the finest and fittest actors in the industry today. She takes over the internet as she steps out of her house with her walk, outfit choices and whatnot. The actress made heads turn even last night but then something happened and it shocked the internet.

Malaika was stepping out of a restaurant on Thursday night when a few girls tried to block her way and asked her to give them 'something.' The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl politely refused, but the girls continued to follow her and this incident has gotten the internet worried. A video of the same is now surfacing on Instagram, netizens are calling it 'harassment.'

Fans flooded the comment section of Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani. One wrote, 'This is wrong. These kids shouldn't behave like this.' Another one commented, 'This is not fair. You can't harass someone.' 'These kids always torture each and every celebrities… if they really want to sell their stuffs they can sell it anywhere but purposely just for sake of the camera they do such things,' a third user added.

Malla is very active on social media and keeps sharing her jaw-dropping clicks with fans. She indeed does the justice with the quote 'Aging like a fine wine.'

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in her debut show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which gave her fans an insight into her personal life. Apart from this, Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the personal front, Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for quite some time now. The two often go out on vacations at exotic destinations together and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, they had gone on a trip to Berlin and Austria.