Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Groove To 'Jamal Kudu' From Animal - WATCH

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her mother, Neetu Kapoor, can be seen performing the energetic dance step while Riddhima balancing a plate on her head.

|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Groove To 'Jamal Kudu' From Animal - WATCH (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: In a delightful display of family bonding and fun, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to Instagram to share a viral video that has left fans in awe.

The duo recreated the iconic dance moves from the viral song "Jamal Kudu" from the 2023 released film 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

The song, known for its catchy beats and the fun challenge of balancing a glass on the head while dancing, has taken the internet by storm.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

In a heartwarming video, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her mother, Neetu Kapoor, can be seen performing the energetic dance step while Riddhima balancing a plate on her head.

Riddhima, dressed in a shiny maroon top and a long black skirt, and Neetu, who looked graceful in a white ensemble, brought the moment to life with their playful energy.

Riddhima shared the video on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Good vibes happen on the dance floor only with my mummy," giving fans a glimpse into their close-knit mother-daughter relationship.

The song "Jamal Kudu" itself has become an anthem since 'Animal's release. Featuring Bobby Deol's larger-than-life entry, it has resonated with fans for its upbeat rhythm and the unique hookstep that has people everywhere trying to recreate the moves.

It's no surprise that Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor joined the trend, effortlessly capturing the spirit of the track.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently part of the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 3, which also stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

