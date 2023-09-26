Watch: Nikki Tamboli Raises Mercury Level In Orange Bikini, Drops Sultry Video

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest social media post is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her recent sexy look and fans are now gasping for breath. In a new video, the actress can be seen flaunting her bombshell body in a very glamorous orange bikini and it has taken over the internet.

Tamboli took to her Instagram account and dropped a sexy video in a sizzling orange bikini. She can be seen flaunting her hot curves in the sexy two-piece and sending fans into frenzy. Fans dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section, many called her 'Super hot'

Earlier, she shared stunning pics in the same bikini taking over social media. The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.