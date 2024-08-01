New Delhi: The Ambani family visited Paris for the ongoing 2024 Olympics, where Nita Ambani, serving as an Indian representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), took part in the opening ceremony and attended various events. A heartwarming video of Nita and Mukesh Ambani saying goodbye to Anant and Radhika has gone viral on the internet.

Take A Look At The Viral Video:

In the video, Nita Ambani is captured sharing heartfelt hugs with Radhika Merchant. Nita looked stunning in a stylish fuchsia pink ensemble, featuring an oversized button-up shirt and loose-fitting pants. Accessorized with sunglasses and a chic handbag, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation’s warm gesture towards Radhika melted hearts on social media. The video also captures Nita Ambani giving a gentle kiss on Anant's cheek.

The Ambani family's trip to Paris was a blend of family time and a visit to the 2024 Olympics. Nita Ambani, serving as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, took part in the opening ceremony and attended various events.

On Saturday, Nita Ambani also inaugurated the India House for the Paris Olympics. This initiative, a unique endeavor for India at the Games, aims to highlight Indian culture as the nation prepares to bid for the 2036 Olympics. The India House is a collaborative project between the Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation, which Nita Ambani chairs.

The Ambani family's trip to Paris came shortly after the extravagant wedding of Anant and Radhika. The wedding followed several months of elaborate pre-wedding celebrations.