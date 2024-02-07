New Delhi: Known for her impeccable dance style, Nora Fatehi has stunned everyone time and again with her stunning moves. As the star celebrates her 32nd birthday with her nearest and dearest, videos of the birthday girl in jolly mood has surfaced online.

Amid the cheerful night, the actress grooves to her famous song 'Kusu Kusu'. Her friends and family and be heard cheering for her. In another video, she blows out candles on her cake and makes a wish.

Across the nation, Nora Fatehi is recognized as one of the most beloved and talented actresses in the current era. Renowned for her incredible dancing skills, the star has gained immense popularity. Having numerous hit songs to her credit, she consistently dazzles audiences with her extraordinary talent.

Dressed in ankle-length maxi dress paired with a chic high turtleneck, Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday with a memorable dinner among close friends and family.

On her work front, Nora Fatehi has an impressive lineup of blockbuster songs to her credit, including Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, O Saki Saki from Batla House, Jehda Nasha from Action Hero, Maike from Thank God, Kamariya from Stree, and many more.

Nora has acted in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Disha Patani, and Bhuj: The Pride of India also featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Nora will be next seen in the movie 'Crakk,' which is scheduled to be released on 23 February 2024. In the film, she shares the screen space with Vidyut Jammwal. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. 'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.