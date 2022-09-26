WATCH: Priyanka Chopra locks lips with hubby Nick Jonas at Global Citizen Festival, fans go nuts!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on Saturday. Many pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media. The sweetest part was when she was introduced by the Jonas Brothers on the stage. As the actress entered the stage, she kissed her hubby on the lips and it has now taken over the internet.

After Jonas Brothers performed on the stage of the Global Citizen Festival, Joe Jonas called Priyanka on the stage, but Nick added to the introduction, "And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

Priyanka joined them on stage and kissed Nick, then she went on and hugged both her brothers-in-law. The crowd went crazy and cheered up for the couple. Priyanka then added, "I'll see you guys for dinner okay."

The Jonas Brothers performed many of their popular songs at the event.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also attended the Global Citizen Festival, where she met her inspiration PeeCee. She also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "I couldn't have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!"

On the professional front, Priyanka has many projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film 'Ending Things' along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in 'It's All Coming Back.'

Talking about Bollywood, PeeCee will feature in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.