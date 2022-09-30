Watch- 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun at the Attari border with his family, shares picture with BSF

New Delhi: Allu Arjun is having a great time with his family in Amritsar as he currently went there to celebrate his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. The actor has been updating his fans while sharing his great time with his family. While we saw him visiting the Golden Temple to seek blessing, now he is at the Attari border.

While taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture that he captured with the BSF Jawans. While the actor wore a White shirt paired with black pants, his wife was seen in a violet-colored t-shirt on white pants and his kids Ayaan and Arha wore a casual tee and frok respectively. While expressing his gratitude and pride of spending time with the BFS Jawans, he wrote the caption , "BSF . What an honour. Thank you"

Moreover, while the actor was at Golden Temple, the audience witnessed a sheer example of his down-to-earth attitude when he chose to stand in the queue with other devotees. It has certainly showcased the modesty of the actor that even after being such a big star he chose to stay among the crowd at the temple.

This year has been a very successful year for the star, especially when his hook steps from the film became a viral trend and his miniatures were used in Ganesh Pandal. He was also seen representing India globally as a grand marshall in the India day parade in New York. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Pushpa 2 along with Rashmika Mandanna.