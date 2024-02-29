New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha have arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to partake in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.

The celebrity couple, Ranbir and Alia, dressed casually, were spotted at the airport, with Ranbir waving and posing for paparazzi, while Alia carried their daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor, also present at the airport, joined the couple.

The pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar have seen the arrival of American singer J Brown and multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone. At Jogwad village near Reliance Township, the Ambani family, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, participated in 'anna seva,' serving traditional Gujarati food to villagers. This tradition is part of Anant Ambani's pre-wedding functions, reflecting the family's commitment to sharing food on significant occasions.

Anant Ambani, initiated the pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva.' The festivities are expected to be traditional and lavish, showcasing Indian culture.

Guests at the event, including prominent figures like Carl Bildt and Kevin Rudd, will receive traditional scarves crafted by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat. Anant and Radhika got engaged in January 2023, and their wedding is anticipated to be a grand affair.

The Ambani siblings, Isha, Akash, and Anant, play pivotal roles in key businesses of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Anant Ambani, in addition to his business responsibilities, is actively involved in compassionate initiatives for animal welfare. The recent launch of 'Vantara' by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation underscores their commitment to the rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of animals in need, particularly in Gujarat's green belt.