trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693520
NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

WATCH- Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Mesmerize As Traditional Manipuri Bride And Groom In Enchanting Wedding Celebration

From baraat to the traditional wedding ceremony- Watch the first glimpses of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding, dressed in traditional Manipuri attires in Imphal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH- Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Mesmerize As Traditional Manipuri Bride And Groom In Enchanting Wedding Celebration Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Enchanting Traditional Manipuri Wedding

In a celebration that seamlessly blended tradition, love, and cinematic charm, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram embraced the rich cultural tapestry of Manipur as they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple, who had kept their relationship discreet, took center stage in a celebration that not only united their hearts but also showcased the beauty of Manipuri traditions.

Randeep Hooda, dressed in the resplendent attire of a Manipuri groom, made a grand entrance to the wedding venue amidst the melodies of traditional music. Clad in a white cotton dhoti, a kurta, and the local turban known as "kokyet," Randeep exuded grace and elegance, surrounded by the warmth of family and close friends.

Lin Laishram, the radiant bride, adorned herself in the traditional Manipuri bridal attire, wearing the Potloi or Polloi—a cylindrical skirt crafted from thick fabric and sturdy bamboo. The ensemble, embellished with satin, velvet, jewels, and glitter, transformed Lin into a vision of timeless beauty.

The enchanting ceremony unfolded at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal, providing a picturesque backdrop for the union of two hearts in the traditional Meitei wedding. Prior to the ceremony, the couple, accompanied by their families, visited local landmarks, including the Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort.

Expressing his eagerness for the cultural exchange, Randeep Hooda stated, "I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition." He humorously acknowledged the unique aspect of Meitei love marriages, where the groom must endure a prolonged sitting, expressing his anticipation for the traditions.

Lin Laishram fondly shared the genesis of their relationship, tracing it back to their meeting at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group, Motley. What began as a friendship evolved into a beautiful journey culminating in this significant milestone.

The couple had teased their wedding plans on Instagram, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata's Arjuna and Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada. The Mumbai reception is set to follow the intimate ceremony in Imphal.

Lin has garnered recognition for her performances in movies such as 'Mary Kom,' 'Rangoon,' and the latest 'Jaane Jaan.' On the other hand, Randeep is set to grace the screen in the upcoming film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar.'

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?