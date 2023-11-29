WATCH- Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Mesmerize As Traditional Manipuri Bride And Groom In Enchanting Wedding Celebration

In a celebration that seamlessly blended tradition, love, and cinematic charm, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram embraced the rich cultural tapestry of Manipur as they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple, who had kept their relationship discreet, took center stage in a celebration that not only united their hearts but also showcased the beauty of Manipuri traditions.

#WATCH | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in Imphal, Manipur today.



Visuals from the venue as wedding rituals take place. pic.twitter.com/ZUtK5SS8mj — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Randeep Hooda, dressed in the resplendent attire of a Manipuri groom, made a grand entrance to the wedding venue amidst the melodies of traditional music. Clad in a white cotton dhoti, a kurta, and the local turban known as "kokyet," Randeep exuded grace and elegance, surrounded by the warmth of family and close friends.

Lin Laishram, the radiant bride, adorned herself in the traditional Manipuri bridal attire, wearing the Potloi or Polloi—a cylindrical skirt crafted from thick fabric and sturdy bamboo. The ensemble, embellished with satin, velvet, jewels, and glitter, transformed Lin into a vision of timeless beauty.

#WATCH | Manipur | Wedding rituals underway at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here. pic.twitter.com/86g6TPFPWG — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

The enchanting ceremony unfolded at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal, providing a picturesque backdrop for the union of two hearts in the traditional Meitei wedding. Prior to the ceremony, the couple, accompanied by their families, visited local landmarks, including the Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort.

Expressing his eagerness for the cultural exchange, Randeep Hooda stated, "I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition." He humorously acknowledged the unique aspect of Meitei love marriages, where the groom must endure a prolonged sitting, expressing his anticipation for the traditions.

#WATCH | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur today.



Visuals from Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal where the wedding rituals are taking place. pic.twitter.com/x75FwKtBBv — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Lin Laishram fondly shared the genesis of their relationship, tracing it back to their meeting at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group, Motley. What began as a friendship evolved into a beautiful journey culminating in this significant milestone.

The couple had teased their wedding plans on Instagram, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata's Arjuna and Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada. The Mumbai reception is set to follow the intimate ceremony in Imphal.

Lin has garnered recognition for her performances in movies such as 'Mary Kom,' 'Rangoon,' and the latest 'Jaane Jaan.' On the other hand, Randeep is set to grace the screen in the upcoming film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar.'