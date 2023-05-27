topStoriesenglish2614155
Watch: Salman Khan And Sister Arpita Khan Enjoy Sukhbir's 'Sauda Khara Khara' At IIFA Rocks 2023

IIFA 2023: Salman Khan is one of the star performers at IIFA this year.

May 27, 2023

Abu Dhabi: Superstar Salman Khan shared a precious moment from IIFA Rocks 2023, which was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video in which he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir's live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The brother-sister duo was all smiles as Sukhbir set the stage on fire with his songs especially 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

In the clip, you can also see Varun Dhawan grooving to Sukhbir's performance. Salman's video with Arpita left fans in awe of the siblings' bonding. "How adorable," a social media user commented. "Love this video," another one wrote.

Salman is one of the star performers at IIFA this year. His mother Salma Khan is also in Abu Dhabi to cheer for him. Meanwhile, speaking of Salman's films and shows, he is set to be back with a fresh new season of Bigg Boss OTT. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be out on Jio Cinema.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's promo which shows Salman announcing the second season of Bigg Boss OTT."Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India," Salman said in the clip. He will also be seen in 'Tiger 3.

The film is releasing this Diwali and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.

"The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," a source had earlier shared. 

 

