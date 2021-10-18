WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu lifts a 30 kg dumbbell which is 'half her size'

New Delhi: South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a video of herself performing squats with a heavy 30 kg dumbbell in the gym with a hilarious note written along with it.

She spoke about how her coach Dr Sneha Desu has so much power over her that even when she's not physically present, she picked up a 30 kg dumbbell. The actress joked that she wouldn't pick up a 30-kilo dumbbell for anyone else.

Samantha wrote, "How do you have this power over me… scared of you even when you are not physically present@snehadesu. wouldn't pick up a 30-kilo dumbbell for anyone else. Look at it - half my size."

Take a look at her hilarious post:

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

On the personal front, she had announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya a few weeks ago in an Instagram post.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.