sapna choudhary

Watch: Sapna Choudhary helps Najafgarh police officials in cooking food for needy amid coronavirus lockdown

Videos of Sapna show her overseeing the entire process herself and later, she sat down with the officials to make puris. She also saluted the COVID-19 warriors for their never-ending support in the fight against the deadly disease.

Watch: Sapna Choudhary helps Najafgarh police officials in cooking food for needy amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary on Monday helped the Najafgarh police officials in cooking food for the needy amid coronavirus lockdown. Videos of Sapna show her overseeing the entire process herself and later, she sat down with the officials to make puris. She also saluted the COVID-19 warriors for their never-ending support in the fight against the deadly disease.

Watch the video here:

Sapna is constantly raising funds and awareness about coronavirus, which has brought the world to a standstill. She is expected to host an online concert on May 15 to help the government in the fight against the virus. The gig is titled Positivity Concert and the amount collected through ticket prices will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund.

Meanwhile, Sapna’s fans can dance and sing along with her during the concert. Moreover, five lucky winners will get a chance to speak to Sapna live.

Here are the updates related to Positivity Concert:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

। @famefoxbyfmg #SapnaConcert #ThePositivityConcert #EntertainmentWithACause #SapnaChoudharyLive #onlineconcert

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

sapna choudharysapna choudhary videoscoronavirus lockdown
