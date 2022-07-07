WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill turns 'Senorita' in latest video, fans are in love

NewsLifestylePeople
Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill, who has a massive fan following on Instagram and is loved by millions of fans, has shown her goofy side a lot many times.
  • She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram.
  • In a recent video, she is seen in a glamorous avatar as she danced to the tunes of Shawn Mendes` song `Senorita`.

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill, who has a massive fan following on Instagram and is loved by millions of fans, has shown her goofy side many times. She is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram. In a recent video, she is seen in a glamorous avatar as she danced to the tunes of Shawn Mendes' song 'Senorita.'

Shehnaaz is seen wearing a beautiful backless pink satin dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with chunky silver heels with dangling silver earrings.

 

Shehnaaz has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on Instagram lately. On Wednesday, she posted a video of herself singing a Bollywood track. In the black and white video, Shehnaaz sang the `Kaun Tujhe` song from the 2016 film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.'

During the video, Shehnaaz gestured by pointing a finger and looking up while singing "Kaun tujhe yun pyaar karega jaise mei karti huun" and fans started speculating whether she dedicated the song to late actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she shared a close bond.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called `SidNaaz` by fans, got close to each other when they were in the `Bigg Boss 13` house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth passed away in September 2021, at the age of 40 after a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'

 

