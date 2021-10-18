WATCH: Shilpa Shetty gets undercut, says it ‘took a lot of gumption, won’t lie’

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely knows how to woo her fans. From sharing her workout sessions to her sumptuous meals videos, everything hogs the limelight.

Now, the actress has stunned her fans with her new edgy haircut which is bold and beautiful. In the new video, which is garnering all the limelight for her aerobic workout after she's gotten an undercut.

She shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!”

@yashmeenchauhan killer workout!

Sharing more details about her bold step, she said, ‘It took a lot of gumption, won’t lie.’

The video has been going viral on social media while her fans are liking the new change in her. In the video, she can be seen doing her workout and in the backdrop she played Diljit Dosanjh’s recently released song ‘Lover’.

The video is full of Monday motivation and she has even thanked her fitness trainer Yashmeen Chauhan for her killer workout session. Yashmeen is a famous name in Bollywood industry as she is known for training to many prominent personalities.