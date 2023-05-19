Watch: Stunning BTS Video Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas From Met Gala 2023

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads with their royal entry at the Met Gala 2023. Many pictures and videos surfaced online as the couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand. Shiv Khandelvwal, Sole Indian Member of The Production Team at the Met Gala 2023 has now shared an exclusive BTS video of the adorable couple and fans are going gaga over it.

To achieve such an extraordinary feat, demonstrated his excellence in every project he has spearheaded and provided audiences with an enriching experience of the behind-the-scenes footage from the Met Gala 2023.

He took to his official Instagram handle to share the incredible BTS video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunting her astounding Rs. 204 crore Bulgari Necklace.

The Met Gala 2023 theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in honour of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The prestigious event took place on May 1st, 2023, and was attended by several luminaries, including actor Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani.