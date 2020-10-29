Watch: This cute gesture of Virat Kohli for pregnant wife Anushka Sharma has sent the internet into a meltdown

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, you both are so adorable! The power couple is currently in the UAE, where the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played and despite having a busy schedule (he is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain), the cricketer never fails to spend time with her ladylove.

Now, a video of Virat and Anushka has sent the internet into a meltdown. In the clip shared widely on social media by fan clubs, Virat can be seen asking Anushka if she's eaten and she replies with a thumbs up. Virat appears to be prepping up for the game on the ground while Anushka is in the stands. The mom-to-be looks radiant in a red outfit.

Watch the video here:

Aren't they couple goals?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy in August with an adorable post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Italy in December 2017.