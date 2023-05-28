Watch: Vicky Kaushal Almost Trips While Dancing To Katrina Kaif's Song With Rakhi Sawant, Video Leaves Netizens Shocked

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been promoting their upcoming rom-com drama 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The duo has teamed up for the first time and has been travelling extensively as part of the promotional campaign for the film. Amid hectic promotions, the 'Zara Htke Zara Bachke' lead pair jetted off to Abu Dhabi to participate in the 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards. Vicky not only burnt the stage with his dance performance but also won audience's hearts with his adorable antiques.

Meanwhile, an inside video from the IIFA Rocks main night has surfaced on the internet in which Vicky is seen grooving to the beats of his wife Katrina Kaif's famous number 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. The actor was joined by his co-star Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant and the trio was seen dancing to the chartbuster track.

However, while dancing to the hit song, Vicky almost tripped because of Rakhi. Sara, who was standing nearby, reacted shockingly after she saw Vicky losing his balance. The video went viral on the internet and netizens dropped some hilarious comments to it.

Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to sheila ki jawani ___ pic.twitter.com/Upe806OAc0 May 27, 2023

Check out some of the comments below on the video:

"Just by looking at her once I start laughing"

"I read it as Rekhaji just I watched the video thrice"

"No human was harmed during the production of this choreography"

"Gosh I love her !"

Vicky was recently in the news after a video showed him getting pushed away by Salman Khan's security guards while he tried to approach the superstar. The video went viral in no time and left netizens baffled over the treatment meted to the 'Raazi' star. However, a day later, Vicky issued a clarification stating that 'unnecessary chatter is being held over things' and that there is 'no point talking about the said video'.

Speaking about his upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', the romantic comedy has been directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. The film's trailer was dropped by the makers recently and has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

Apart from this, Vicky also has 'Sam Bahadur', also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is slated for release on December 1, 2023.