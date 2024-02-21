trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723553
Watch: Vidya Balan's Take On Malayalam Cinema Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

In a delightful nod to her roots, Balan was seen expressing her deep appreciation for the industry with her latest reel. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Watch: Vidya Balan's Take On Malayalam Cinema Will Tickle Your Funny Bone Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The ever-graceful Vidya Balan continues to charm her fans with exciting reels on social media platforms, captivating audiences regularly with her fun skits and engaging parodies.  In one of her recent reels, the actress revealed that she has immersed herself in the world of Malayalam cinema. 

In a delightful nod to her roots, Balan was seen expressing her deep appreciation for the industry with her latest reel. In her fun enactment, she captioned it saying "Been watching Malayalam films obsessively for d past 2 weeks...so this is my fun ode to my roots #LoveMalayalamCinema "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

As fans eagerly anticipate Vidya Balan's upcoming return as her most loved character Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actress keeps sending out love in the form of these beautiful and adorable clippings. 

