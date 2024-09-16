Advertisement
WATCH: Vignesh Shivan Steals The Spotlight At SIIMA 2024 With Sweet Gesture For Nayanthara

Watch how cutely Vignesh Shivan wins hearts at SIIMA 2024 by capturing stunning photos of his lovely wife, Nayanthara, on the red carpet. 

Sep 16, 2024
  • Vignesh Shivan, took on the role of photographer for his stunning wife Nayanthara
  • The couple, both dressed in black, made a grand entrance that turned heads
  • As fans gathered around Nayanthara for photos, Vignesh stepped in to snap pictures
WATCH: Vignesh Shivan Steals The Spotlight At SIIMA 2024 With Sweet Gesture For Nayanthara Pic Credit: Instagram (@Nayanthara)

In a heartwarming moment, Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, took on the role of photographer for his stunning wife at SIIMA 2024 in Dubai. The couple, both dressed in black, made a grand entrance that turned heads. As fans gathered around Nayanthara for photos, Vignesh stepped in to snap pictures of her with admirers using a paparazzo’s phone. 

Have a look at the video:

 

 

Nayanthara dazzled in a sheer black saree with feathered accents, complemented by a chic full-sleeve blouse featuring ruffled details. Her look was finished with statement diamond earrings and a classic bun, perfect for any upscale event. Meanwhile, Vignesh matched her elegance in an all-black suit. Nayanthara also received the Best Actor award for her role in 'Annapoorani'. 

Looking ahead, Nayanthara has several exciting projects lined up, including 'Test', 'Mannangatti Since 1960', 'Thani Oruvan 2', and 'Dear Students' with Nivin Pauly.  

Vignesh Shivan is currently working on 'Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK) with Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

