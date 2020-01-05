Watch: When Katrina Kaif danced to 'Afghan Jalebi' like no one's watching in Goa

New Delhi: A video of actress Katrina Kaif dancing to 'Afghan jalebi' from her 2015 film 'Phantom' at her friend and make-up artist Daniel Bauer's wedding in Goa has taken over social media. In the viral clip, shared by several of Katrina fan clubs, she is seen dressed in a powder blue lehenga choli as she grooves to the hit track with Bauer.

Take a look at how Katrina burned the dance floor at the wedding.

Bauer married his partner Tyrone Braganza as per Hindu customs with ceremonies like mehendi and haldi. Katrina has shared a string of photographs from the wedding. The newly-weds Bauer and Braganza wore matching white kurta-pyjamas sets and paired it with light pink dupattas and turbans.

She also posted a solo picture of herself looking stunning as always and wished everyone a happy new year.

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year," she wrote.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi', headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film will release in March 2020. Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba'.

'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's fourth film in the cop franchise after the 'Singham' series and 'Simmba'.