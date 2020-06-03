Watch: When Nora Fatehi surprised fans with her pink hair and sizzling dance moves

New Delhi: Seems like actress Nora Fatehi fans are missing her way too much. She is a dancer par excellence too and her moves make people go crazy. Nora has given the industry some really good peppy tracks and 'Pepeta' is one of them. It released in September 2019, but the video has resurfaced on YouTube again.

For 'Pepeta', Nora had transformed herself completely. Remember her Barbie doll-like appearance with the pink hair colour? It created quite a buzz ahead of its release. And when the track was actually unveiled, it set YouTube on fire.

Nora’s appearance, sizzling dance moves and the ravishing beach view made 'Pepeta' a blockbuster. The song featured Nora and Ray Vanny and was directed by Abderrafia El Abdioui.

Watch 'Pepeta' again and put your party shoes on! At least we can dance at home if not outside.

Needless to say, Nora looks glamorous in every frame.

The song is choreographed by Rajit dev while the lyrics are penned by RayVanny, Raja Kumari, Amaar baz and Ebraheem Baggash. This is Nora's second international track. She has also lent her voice for a few lines in the song.

Meanwhile, Nora also has superhit tracks such as 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and the soulful 'Pachtaoge' with Vicky Kaushal to her credit.