हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Watch: When Nora Fatehi surprised fans with her pink hair and sizzling dance moves

For her song 'Pepeta', Nora had transformed herself completely. Remember her Barbie doll-like appearance with the pink hair colour?

Watch: When Nora Fatehi surprised fans with her pink hair and sizzling dance moves
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@norafatehi

New Delhi: Seems like actress Nora Fatehi fans are missing her way too much. She is a dancer par excellence too and her moves make people go crazy. Nora has given the industry some really good peppy tracks and 'Pepeta' is one of them. It released in September 2019, but the video has resurfaced on YouTube again.

For 'Pepeta', Nora had transformed herself completely. Remember her Barbie doll-like appearance with the pink hair colour? It created quite a buzz ahead of its release. And when the track was actually unveiled, it set YouTube on fire.

Nora’s appearance, sizzling dance moves and the ravishing beach view made 'Pepeta' a blockbuster. The song featured Nora and Ray Vanny and was directed by Abderrafia El Abdioui.

Watch 'Pepeta' again and put your party shoes on! At least we can dance at home if not outside.

Needless to say, Nora looks glamorous in every frame.

The song is choreographed by Rajit dev while the lyrics are penned by RayVanny, Raja Kumari, Amaar baz and Ebraheem Baggash. This is Nora's second international track. She has also lent her voice for a few lines in the song.

Meanwhile, Nora also has superhit tracks such as 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and the soulful 'Pachtaoge' with Vicky Kaushal to her credit.

Tags:
Nora Fatehipepetanora fatehi pepetaNora Fatehi songs
Next
Story

Wajid Khan, legends don’t die: Sajid Khan remembers brother with heartbreaking post
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M34S

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi trusts China but not the Indian Army?