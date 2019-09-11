close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

'Water baby' Anushka Sharma's pictures from the sea are unmissable- See inside

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life with husband Virat Kohli at an undisclosed location. After hubby Virat posted the hottest selfie of the duo, Anushka shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen splish-splashing in the sea.

&#039;Water baby&#039; Anushka Sharma&#039;s pictures from the sea are unmissable- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life with husband Virat Kohli at an undisclosed location. After hubby Virat posted the hottest selfie of the duo, Anushka shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen splish-splashing in the sea.

Dressed in a multi-coloured bikini, Anushka captioned the picture, "Water baby." She is all smiles as she poses for her photographer.

Check out the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

वॉटर बेबी 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

वॉटर बेबी 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

वॉटर बेबी 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Earlier in the day, Virat shared a picture of them in which he is lying on Anushka's lap. Fans were quick to call it the hottest selfie of the year.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film tanked at the box office which compelled both Shah Rukh and Anushka to take a break from films. Talking about same, Sharma told filmfare, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohlizeroShah Rukh
Next
Story

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Aamir Khan's decision to work with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor

Must Watch

PT14M57S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day