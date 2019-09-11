'Water baby' Anushka Sharma's pictures from the sea are unmissable- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life with husband Virat Kohli at an undisclosed location. After hubby Virat posted the hottest selfie of the duo, Anushka shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen splish-splashing in the sea.

Dressed in a multi-coloured bikini, Anushka captioned the picture, "Water baby." She is all smiles as she poses for her photographer.

Check out the pictures:

Earlier in the day, Virat shared a picture of them in which he is lying on Anushka's lap. Fans were quick to call it the hottest selfie of the year.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film tanked at the box office which compelled both Shah Rukh and Anushka to take a break from films. Talking about same, Sharma told filmfare, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."