Wayanad Landslide Tragedy: Chiyaan Vikram Donates Rs 20 Lakh, Rashmika Mandanna Rs 10 Lakh To CMO Kerala Relief Fund

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent Wayanad landslide tragedy which claimed several hundreds of lives actress Rashmika Mandanna has stepped forward and donated Rs 10 Lakh to the @CMOKerala relief fund. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to stay united in this time of crisis, just as they did after the 2018 floods in the state. The Kerala government declared a two-day state mourning.

Several South stars have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the affected.

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram made a generous donation of Rs 20 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Vikram’s manager Yuvraaj took to social media platform X (formerly called Twitter) and shared the news of his donation.

Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of Rs 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.… pic.twitter.com/mxb7O7YSSN — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) July 31, 2024

Union minister and actor Suresh Gopi also reacted to the unfortunate incident and wrote a note reading, "My heart aches for the people of Wayanad who are facing unimaginable tragedies. The recent landslides have claimed innocent lives, including children, and left many more missing. The heavy rains have turned our beautiful Wayanad into a scene of devastation, with hundreds still feared trapped. Our brave rescue teams are doing everything in their power to save lives despite the harsh conditions. In these trying times, let us come together to support the affected families and communities. Let us also urge the authorities to expedite the process in addressing the underlying issues causing these tragedies. Together, we can rebuild and ensure a safer, more secure future for Wayanad."

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun. The film is scheduled to release in December 2024.