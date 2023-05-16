topStoriesenglish2608896
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

'We Age Backwards,' Says Shah Rukh Khan After Getting Wife Gauri Khan's Age Wrong

Shah Rukh and Gauri were speaking at the launch event of her coffee table book 'My Life in Design'.

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'We Age Backwards,' Says Shah Rukh Khan After Getting Wife Gauri Khan's Age Wrong

New Delhi: Entrepreneur Gauri Khan corrected her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan after he got her age wrong about when she started working.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were speaking at the launch event of her coffee table book 'My Life in Design'.

SRK then spoke about how his wife Gauri started her work on her own. He shared that even though he offered to her help her, she denied taking any.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh said: "It doesn't make a difference to all the youngsters, to all the people who miss out on a dream of their life to be creative. You can start at any age. I think Gauri started the mid-40s."

Shah Rukh then looked at Gauri, who corrected him saying that she started working at the age of 40.

Flaunting his iconic smile, Shah Rukh then said: "40? Oh, only 40. She is 37 now. In our family, we age backwards. So yes, at 40 she started doing this at a time when I even told her, 'Listen, should I be helpful? I have some friends we can talk to them?' She said, 'No'."

"She started with a 10 feet by 20 feet shop in Lower Parel. She worked it all out on her own and continued doing what she does."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin