We are crushing on Saif Ali Khan's red espadrilles as he ups his fashion game—Photos

New Delhi: The B-Town nawab, Saif Ali Khan is known for his effortless styling and innate quality of looking dapper even in his casual wear. The actor was recently spotted in Bandra in a white tee and blue ripped jeans.

He happily posed for the clicks and it's his bright red espadrilles which caught our attention. Saif pulls it off with elan and we can't imagine anyone else looking so cool in these other than the 'Laal Kaptaan' star.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Saif has lost a few kilos and looks leaner and fitter than before.

We are liking his new hairdo, style and especially those cherry red espadrilles. Is this fash advice coming from the glamourous wifey Kareena?

On the work front, Saif has ' Laal Kaptaan' by Navdeep Singh lined-up for release. He will be seen playing a Naga Sadhu in the movie and his look has been appreciated much by fans on social media. It is set to hit the screens on October 17, 2019.

He also has Jawaani Jaaneman in the pipeline. The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F into the movies. She will be seen playing his on-screen daughter. The movie is helmed by directed by Nitin Kakkar and will release on November 29, 2019.