close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

We are crushing on Saif Ali Khan's red espadrilles as he ups his fashion game—Photos

The actor was recently spotted in Bandra in a white tee and blue ripped jeans.

We are crushing on Saif Ali Khan&#039;s red espadrilles as he ups his fashion game—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The B-Town nawab, Saif Ali Khan is known for his effortless styling and innate quality of looking dapper even in his casual wear. The actor was recently spotted in Bandra in a white tee and blue ripped jeans.

He happily posed for the clicks and it's his bright red espadrilles which caught our attention. Saif pulls it off with elan and we can't imagine anyone else looking so cool in these other than the 'Laal Kaptaan' star.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Saif has lost a few kilos and looks leaner and fitter than before.

We are liking his new hairdo, style and especially those cherry red espadrilles. Is this fash advice coming from the glamourous wifey Kareena?

On the work front, Saif has ' Laal Kaptaan' by Navdeep Singh lined-up for release. He will be seen playing a Naga Sadhu in the movie and his look has been appreciated much by fans on social media. It is set to hit the screens on October 17, 2019.

He also has Jawaani Jaaneman in the pipeline. The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F into the movies. She will be seen playing his on-screen daughter. The movie is helmed by directed by Nitin Kakkar and will release on November 29, 2019.

Tags:
Saif Ali Khanred espadrillessaif ali khan picssaif ali khan shoes
Next
Story

Robert Downey Jr decides to stay out of Oscar race as Tony Stark

Must Watch

PT4M32S

5W1H: Owaisi slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for statement on lynching