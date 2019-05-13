close

Rohit Shetty

We are trying to expand the story: Rohit Shetty on creating 'desi cop' universe

We are trying to expand the story: Rohit Shetty on creating &#039;desi cop&#039; universe

Mumbai: Hollywood is all about cinema universes and it seems Bollywood is following suit.

Director Rohit Shetty says he is expanding the "desi cop" universe, which he started with Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham" and followed up with Ranveer Singh's "Simmba" and now Akshay Kumar-fronted "Sooryavanshi".

The film, which is currently under production, also features Ajay and Ranveer.

"After making 'Singham' franchise, we thought of expanding the cop universe and that's how 'Simmba' happened. For the first time, we had merged two worlds - 'Simmba' and 'Singham' and had also added a new element with 'Sooryavanshi'. It was a big risk but it worked," Rohit told PTI.

"We are trying to create a world of our own and we have been open about it. It will only grow (with time). There will be female cops as well in my universe," he said.

The director thinks it is not possible to create something like the "Avengers" franchise in India because of budget constraints. 

"The budget of something like 'Avengers' is too high. We do not have that kind of budget. It is not that we do not have a special team (referring to VFX) or action. We have that."

For "Sooryavanshi", Rohit has teamed up for the first time with Katrina Kaif and he says this is the right film for them to come together.

"Katrina has a very good role in the film. We both have been trying to work with each together on a film but this seemed like an apt film for both of us."

He has associated himself with the animated version of his own film "Golmaal". The TV series titled "Golmaal Jr" is produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez. It will be aired from Monday on Nickelodeon Sonic. 

 

