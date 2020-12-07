हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

We bet you haven't seen this rare vintage pic of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Gauri Khan and sister Lalarukh Khan

The priceless memory was shared by actor-producer Viveck Vaswani, who has co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in many films.

We bet you haven&#039;t seen this rare vintage pic of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Gauri Khan and sister Lalarukh Khan
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@FanViveck

New Delhi: The internet has just chanced upon a very old picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan and all we can say is wow. The priceless memory was shared by actor-producer Viveck Vaswani on his unverified Twitter account. In no time, the picture took over social media and was shared by many of SRK's fan clubs. 

It features Shah Rukh Khan all suited-booted with Gauri by his side. She looks lovely in a black top and denim. It appears that the photo was taken just after their wedding in 1991 as Gauri is seen wearing red bridal chooda (bangles). On the other side of SRK stands his sister Lalarukh Khan. 

"Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was Dalamal Park and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shah Rukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi," read the caption for Viveck Vaswani's post.

Shah Rukh Khan and Viveck Vaswani share a very old bond. It was Vivek who co-produced SRK's 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and the duo has also co-starred in numerous films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in 'Pathan'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanShah Rukh Khan Gauri KhanSRK Gauri old pic
Next
Story

Hina Khan flaunts her bareback in another sizzling pic from Maldives, says cheers to life!
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M45S

Farmers protest: Farmers enter day 12 of protests