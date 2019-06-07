close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

We bet you won't be able to recognise Kartik Aaryan in this viral pic from 'Love Aaj Kal 2' sets—See inside

A fan club has shared it on Instagram and the actor can be seen in a visibly different look.

We bet you won&#039;t be able to recognise Kartik Aaryan in this viral pic from &#039;Love Aaj Kal 2&#039; sets—See inside

New Delhi: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star Kartik Aaryan became a nation's heartthrob after the stupendous success of the rom-com. The actor has been flooded with meaty offers and is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2', sequel to 2009 hit 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Kartik will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie which is high on the buzz word. A picture of the actor has gone viral on the internet where Kartik is looking totally unrecognisable.

A fan club has shared it on Instagram and the actor can be seen in a visibly different look.

Check it out here:

Looks like the picture has been clicked on the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and the actor can be seen donning a light blue shirt and jeans.

Besides 'Love Aaj Kal 2', he also has 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a remake of the 1978 film which starred classic actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanLove Aaj Kal 2Sara Ali Khan
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon sizzles in a deep pink lehenga and metallic blouse, says 'Hello India' in style—Pics

Must Watch

PT3M4S

5W1H: In Aligarh murder case, victim's parents demand CBI inquiry