close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaya Prada

We called her 'didi': Jaya Prada mourns Sushma Swaraj's demise

Sushma Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.

We called her &#039;didi&#039;: Jaya Prada mourns Sushma Swaraj&#039;s demise
File photo

New Delhi: BJP leaders Jaya Prada on Wednesday mourned the demise of her party's stalwart Sushma Swaraj and said that the former minister was like a mother and sister to many.

Lamenting the leader's death, Prada said that the country has lost a great and remarkable politician.

"We called her 'didi' and today she is no more with us. She was a mother, a sister, a huge politician as well as a great orator. She did a lot for the country, especially for the poor. We have lost a great, honest and a remarkable leader," she said.

"She was a lady who had a very loving nature. Despite the remarkable position she held, she was so down to earth, she was a motivation for many," the actor-turned-politician added.

Sushma Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday evening, she was cremated with full state honours in presence of various political leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others.

Earlier in the day, political leaders across the board had paid tributes to Swaraj.

Tags:
Jaya PradaSushma SwarajBollywoodSushma Swaraj death
Next
Story

Karisma Kapoor's love for sari started after 'Biwi No.1'

Must Watch

PT15M1S

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's historic speech at UN General Assembly