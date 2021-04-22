We have to change the way we live, produce, manufacture and consume: Dia Mirza on Earth Day

New Delhi: Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. Actor, producer, and champion for nature Dia Mirza who has been articulating concerns about climate change, environmental degradation, depleting forest cover, single-use plastics, shrinking animal habitats and a lot more for years, has a special message to mark the occasion.

She said, "The ongoing pandemic has made it abundantly clear that we have to change the way we live, produce, manufacture and consume. Today, the health of every single human being and our collective harmony hangs in the balance and is closely linked with the well-being of mother nature. This year’s theme, ‘Restore Our Earth’ is meant to bring back individual and collective focus on the processes, green technologies, and ideas that can heal, repair and restore the planet. How we do it is the question. What we need to begin with is the dissemination of environmental literacy at all possible levels because we cannot save what we are ignorant about. The Earth Day theme this year is a clarion call to restore the balance of the natural world on which all of life depends."

She also believes that climate awareness, coupled with restorative technological solutions, massive reforestation campaigns, sustainable business practices and regenerative agriculture among many other proactive steps will be needed to turn the clock back.

She added, "We need to mobilise greater momentum now than ever before. Of course, personal behaviour change will make a difference but along with learning to lead more sustainable lifestyles, we also need to hold governments, industry and civil society accountable. We need to imbibe and disseminate scientific facts which are now more accessible than ever before. We must join movements to protect nature/wildlife and demand laws that will ensure the change we need. We need every single earth citizen to work towards restoring the planet to its former glory. When political, business and environmental leaders work in synergy with people from all walks of life to protect the earth, a better world will come into being."