We have to win this coronavirus war together: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's last tweet

NEW DELHI: Indian cinema’s icon Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night, died on Thursday morning. He was 67-year-old. The news about his demise was confirmed by his brother-veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019. He was hospitalised after he complained of some breathing problems.

In February, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At that time, he had said that he was suffering from an "infection". After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor, who was quite active on social media, hadn't posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

His last tweet was about the coronavirus pandemic and he had expressed hope that the nation will tide over the COVID-19 crisis soon.

"An appeal Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!," the late actor had tweeted on April 2.

Rishi Kapoor, son of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, had starred in several blockbuster films. He was also a filmmaker. He debuted in 1970 with Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ while his first film as a leading hero was in ‘Bobby’ opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973.

In a career spanning five decades, he played prominent roles in films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Amar, Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Nagina’,’ Saagar’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’, ‘Chandni’, Damini, 3. Do Dooni Chaar, D-Day, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons.

Rishi Kapoor had won several accolades for his work, including the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in ‘Mera Naam Joker’. Rishi Kapoor had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern', also featuring Deepika Padukone.