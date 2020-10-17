हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
We need youth and good people: Sonakshi Sinha on brother Luv Sinha contesting polls

Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.

We need youth and good people: Sonakshi Sinha on brother Luv Sinha contesting polls

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended best wishes to her brother Luv Sinha on his budding political career. Luv will contest from Patna on a Congress ticket in the impending Bihar election.

Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.

"So proud of my big brother @luvsinha who filed his nomination for the #biharelections yesterday! We really need the youth and more importantly GOOD people to step up for our country and im so happy hes embarked on this new journey! All the best Bhaiya," she wrote as caption.

Sonakshi returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

 

Shatrughan SinhaLuv SinhaSonakshi Sinhabihar elections 2020Bihar electionsCongress
