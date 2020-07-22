हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

We owe an apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's family: Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

We owe an apology to Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s family: Swara Bhasker
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

"Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput's family an apology for the number of times they must've read his name in our arguments. This is not about us," Swara wrote on Twitter.

"Sushant has a release coming up, let's celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let's be kind," she added.

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things -- from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood power camps to the culture of blind items.

 

Sushant Singh Rajput Swara Bhasker nepotism Kangana Ranaut Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput's family sushant singh rajput suicide
