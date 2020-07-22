We owe an apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's family: Swara Bhasker

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

"Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput's family an apology for the number of times they must've read his name in our arguments. This is not about us," Swara wrote on Twitter.

"Sushant has a release coming up, let's celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let's be kind," she added.

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things -- from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood power camps to the culture of blind items.