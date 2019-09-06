We underestimate power of background score: Neha Bhasin

Mumbai: Singer Neha Bhasin says background score is something that we underestimate in India.

"We really underestimate the power of background scores in India. I have watched unedited films with no music n gosh they just don't have 20 percent of the impact that a film score brings to it," Bhasin tweeted.

The singer, who is known for tracks like "Heeriye", "Swag se swagat" and "Nai jaana", says it's the most unappreciated job in Hindi cinema.

"Yet it is the most unappreciated and underpaid job in Bollywood," she added.

Apart from Hindi, Bhasin has recorded songs in many Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Marathi. She was also a judge at "Love Me India" music reality show.