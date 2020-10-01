We were made to feel safe on the sets: Vaani Kapoor on 'BellBottom' shoot with Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor has some meaty projects in her kitty. With a film like 'BellBottom' with Akshay Kumar and an untitled with Ayushmann Khurrana, the 'War' actress sure has a packed calendar.

'BellBottom' has become the first film to have gone on floors during the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers shot an outdoor shooting schedule in Scotland. Vaani, who wrapped her shooting for the entertainer, credits her production house, Pooja Entertainment, for an incredible effort in making the shoot a really safe and fun experience.

Also, the new poster of the film was dropped recently. Take a look:

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster

Vaani Kapoor said, "Shooting for BellBottom was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges with the ongoing pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit."

The entire team followed all safety precautions and ensured they created the perfect bio-bubble. Vaani added, "We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene. I was a bit jittery when I boarded the flight, however, Pooja Entertainment and their team gave me the confidence to keep shooting."

Vaani's next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana is a progressive love story, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Talking about it, the leggy lass said, "I’m looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn’t feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back."